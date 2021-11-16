Advertisement

Registration opens for Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournament

Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey
Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the Leinenkugel’s Pond Hockey Classic to be held Jan. 14-16 in Wausau.

It’s the 10th year for the event. The pond hockey tournament draws hundreds of players to Sunnyvale Park in Wausau each year. Teams come from all corners of the U.S. and Canada.

Outdoor rinks are created on Manmade Lake for the tournament. The rinks are lit and there is a heated tent set up for both players and spectators.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic is brought to you by Wausau Central Wisconsin Sports Authority with the support of Lee Beverage.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe

Latest News

Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
REPORT: Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad
Fiddler on the Roof
Tickets still available for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Nov. 24 at the Grand Theater
Chilly winds stick around for the rest of the work week
First Alert Weather: A chilly but quiet week ahead
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19