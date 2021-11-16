Advertisement

Lions Club collecting deer hides

A deer hide is trucked to the collection site
A deer hide is trucked to the collection site(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Lions Club is calling on hunters to donate their deer hides again this year to help fund their Lions Camp for disabled kids.  The camp serves about 1300 kids a year with different groups getting one week each summer.

The deer hides bring in around $80,000 each year to help with the $1 million price tag of running the camps.  It also ensures that the results of the hunts are used to their fullest.

“All our deer hides are bought by the buyer and they’re taken and they’re tanned and processed and they turn them into leather gloves that you can buy at Menard’s, Fleet Farm, Cabela’s, all the local stores.  Everything is deer hide and deer skin and made into gloves,” said Lions Foundation Director Brad Behrens.

The Wisconsin Lions Camp lies on over 400 acres in Rosholt including a 40-acre lake.  Kids and some adult groups can enjoy crafts, swimming and boating, a zip line and a climbing wall among other activities.

“Each year kids with disabilities come to our Lion’s Camp here in Rosholt, kids with disabilities each week:  cognitively challenged, blind, diabetes.  Each week is a different week that we raise money for the kids,” Behrens said.

Click here to find a collection site.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale begins Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

City Could Buy Property for Park 11/15/2021
City Could Buy Property for Park 11/15/2021
Fire Chief Seeks 9 Firefighters 11/15/2021
Fire Chief Seeks 9 Firefighters 11/15/2021
Marquette's Darryl Morsell (32) and Kameron Jones (1) celebrate after the team's 67-66 win over...
Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois
Caleb Guden celebrates with his family after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at...
Hello, My Name Is: Caleb Guden