Lions Club collecting deer hides

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Lions Club is calling on hunters to donate their deer hides again this year to help fund their Lions Camp for disabled kids. The camp serves about 1300 kids a year with different groups getting one week each summer.

The deer hides bring in around $80,000 each year to help with the $1 million price tag of running the camps. It also ensures that the results of the hunts are used to their fullest.

“All our deer hides are bought by the buyer and they’re taken and they’re tanned and processed and they turn them into leather gloves that you can buy at Menard’s, Fleet Farm, Cabela’s, all the local stores. Everything is deer hide and deer skin and made into gloves,” said Lions Foundation Director Brad Behrens.

The Wisconsin Lions Camp lies on over 400 acres in Rosholt including a 40-acre lake. Kids and some adult groups can enjoy crafts, swimming and boating, a zip line and a climbing wall among other activities.

“Each year kids with disabilities come to our Lion’s Camp here in Rosholt, kids with disabilities each week: cognitively challenged, blind, diabetes. Each week is a different week that we raise money for the kids,” Behrens said.

