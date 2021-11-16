HVAC careers: a HOT topic for Marathon High School students

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - State projections show there are hundreds of trades jobs open in Wisconsin. Monday, students at Marathon High School got to learn about one that’s especially in demand: HVAC. Auer Steel experts gave students hands-on training.

“Hands-on opportunities like these kind of give you an idea of what it would be like out in the field doing it,” said Noah Fritz, a senior student at Marathon High School.

Auer Steel brought a bunch of tools that students were eager to try themselves. They learned how to sauter a copper pipe. The activity got students fired up about the career.

“It’s a great way to introduce kids to an industry that they frankly don’t even know exists,” said Jon Hirsch, director of business development at Auer Steel.

Hirsch told students that many heating and air conditioning companies hire their students right out of high school and train on the job. He also mentioned job security.

“We live in Wisconsin, it gets cold here so there is a need,” said Hirsch.

And maybe the biggest perk he mentioned, the pay. Hirsch said starting pay is usually around $40 thousand a year but some work their way up to $90 thousand.

“There are jobs in the trades that have great earning potential and aren’t back-breaking labor that you can go to as alternatives to college,” said Fritz.

Hirsch hopes the experience sparked the students’ interest in the field.

“We’re hoping that some of them might consider this as a profession,” said Hirsch.

