Hello, My Name Is: Caleb Guden

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford senior Caleb Guden has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the Air Force Academy. The ink on the paper was years of hard work paying off for a chance to compete at the next level.

“For one, I’m excited for what the future holds in front of me. I’m excited to go to Air Force across the country and play some ball,” Guden said.

In front of coaches, family and teammates, though, another emotion settles in.

“Sadness. Because I know eventually I’ll have to leave all these great people behind. I mean I’ll still be in touch and all, but it’s going to be a lot different when I’m not going to get to see them at all,” Guden said.

He credits his teammates for his success.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. The teammates bring the fun aspect to it and the coaches bring the work aspect to it. You got to have work and fun in order to be successful in a sport or anything you do,” Guden said.

His team helped shape him from a baseball sense, but his family helped shape him in other ways. His father and uncle were in the army.

Now he is embracing his chance to serve, going to the Air Force Academy.

“The fact I get to serve the country just brings a whole other level of pride to every serviceman,” Guden said.

It was a proud day for Caleb and everyone else in attendance, but the proudest may be his little brother. His brother celebrated his own birthday the same day as Caleb’s signing.

“I mean I love that kid a lot. I like to humiliate him though like every older brother does. I think today is really cool that today falls on his birthday. It couldn’t be more storybook than that,” Guden said.

The brotherly love goes both ways as the two will continue to support each other.

“I think he is happy for me and I’m happy for him. I’m excited for what my future holds and what his future holds as well,” Guden said.

Caleb expects to play outfield for the Falcons in 2022, his senior season.

