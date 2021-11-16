Advertisement

Hello, My Name Is: Caleb Guden

Caleb Guden celebrates with his family after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at...
Caleb Guden celebrates with his family after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at the Air Force Academy on Nov. 10, 2021(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford senior Caleb Guden has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the Air Force Academy. The ink on the paper was years of hard work paying off for a chance to compete at the next level.

“For one, I’m excited for what the future holds in front of me. I’m excited to go to Air Force across the country and play some ball,” Guden said.

In front of coaches, family and teammates, though, another emotion settles in.

“Sadness. Because I know eventually I’ll have to leave all these great people behind. I mean I’ll still be in touch and all, but it’s going to be a lot different when I’m not going to get to see them at all,” Guden said.

He credits his teammates for his success.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. The teammates bring the fun aspect to it and the coaches bring the work aspect to it. You got to have work and fun in order to be successful in a sport or anything you do,” Guden said.

His team helped shape him from a baseball sense, but his family helped shape him in other ways. His father and uncle were in the army.

Now he is embracing his chance to serve, going to the Air Force Academy.

“The fact I get to serve the country just brings a whole other level of pride to every serviceman,” Guden said.

It was a proud day for Caleb and everyone else in attendance, but the proudest may be his little brother. His brother celebrated his own birthday the same day as Caleb’s signing.

“I mean I love that kid a lot. I like to humiliate him though like every older brother does. I think today is really cool that today falls on his birthday. It couldn’t be more storybook than that,” Guden said.

The brotherly love goes both ways as the two will continue to support each other.

“I think he is happy for me and I’m happy for him. I’m excited for what my future holds and what his future holds as well,” Guden said.

Caleb expects to play outfield for the Falcons in 2022, his senior season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe
Silver alert issued for Clark County man, Bradley Pohlmeyer
Silver Alert issued for Clark County man
Some snowfall totals from Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Saturday night-Sunday morning
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale begins Tuesday

Latest News

Marquette's Darryl Morsell (32) and Kameron Jones (1) celebrate after the team's 67-66 win over...
Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
REPORT: LB Whitney Mercilus has torn biceps, will miss rest of season
Aaron Jones takes a water break from practice Thursday.
REPORT: Jones MCL sprain “mild”, expected to only miss 1-2 games
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith and Chandon Sullivan stop Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson...
Defense continues hot streak, shuts out Seahawks