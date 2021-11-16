Evers: $6M in grants will focus on youth, domestic abuse, and homelessness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will provide $6 million in assistance to people in Wisconsin experiencing homelessness, along with victims of domestic abuse.

Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced targeted grants. The grants will be split up into two programs. Up to $4 million will be made available through the State Shelter Subsidy Grant Program, which provides funding to shelter facilities, and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Another $2 million will be allocated to funding for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

“These desperately needed funds will provide housing for survivors of domestic abuse, pay for warm meals, blankets, and other critical supplies for those who are experiencing housing instability,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson.

“We have a moral obligation as a state and as Wisconsinites to take care of one another, to do the right thing, and to look out for our neighbors, especially those who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability and especially with the winter months upon us.”

The announcement coincides with Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and annual observance drawing attention to the number of Americans nationwide who experience hunger and homelessness.

