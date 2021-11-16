Eau Claire high school students selected to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On November 25 a proud musical tradition will continue! Macy’s Great American Marching Band will return as part of the revered Thanksgiving Day parade viewed by millions

Each year, top marching bands from across the country are invited to represent their states in the annual parade and this year, eight students from Memorial High School and two from North High School were hand selected to be a part of that very tradition.

Marching and performing in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, the eight students headed to the streets of Manhattan join Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning.

The students leave Friday for New York and will take the main stage Thanksgiving morning accompanied by Eau Claire North High School Band director Scott Hensiak.

