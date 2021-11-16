Deer rut season causes more crashes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Deer rut season is here and that means an increase in the chance of deer-vehicle accidents.

The rut is the breeding season for deer. It is when the animal is most active in the woods and sometimes on the roadways.

“You’re seeing a lot the bucks chasing the does through the fields and across the highways during the rut,” said Sergeant Bryan Wrycha with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The recent time change and shorter daylight hours mean more drivers are on the road at dawn and dusk when deer are the most active.

“There’s traveling at a time when there’s a high movement of deer so there’s definitely an increase of deer crashes at this time,” said Wrycha.

The time change can also affect people’s routines.

“It also affects people’s sleeping pattern’s so people might not be used to driving during that time,” said Wrycha.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said about 19,000 deer are killed each year by cars on roadways.

“Last year alone in 2020, there were over 16,000 car-deer crashes, of those more than 500 were people sustained injuries and then 13 people died last year,” said Wrycha.

If you do see a deer close to the roadway when you’re driving, there are ways to avoid a collision like honking your horn and slowing down. State patrol officers said do not swerve if you see a deer cross the road. Instead, put on your breaks and watch for more deer following the first one.

If you hit a deer and the carcass is in the middle of the roadway, you’re urged to call 911 for assistance from law enforcement.

