Court-appointed monitor reports conditions improving at Lincoln Hills

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A court-appointed monitor has released the latest report of conditions at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School which shows an improvement.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman, John Beard said the report highlights the DOC’s continued steps to achieve compliance with elements of a consent decree, stemming from a 2017 lawsuit and investigation into substandard conditions at the facility under the previous administration.

“I always say progress is not linear, but the trend line points to continued improvements that will make the facility safer for both youth and staff,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr.

In the first report, the DOC was in substantial compliance with just one of roughly 50 benchmarks measured by the monitor. Less than three years later, this latest report shows DOC is now in substantial compliance with 12 items, with the monitor noting the agency is close to substantial compliance with a handful of others.

This latest report showed no complaints from the youth.

“Previously, youth complained about food, education, not being let out of their rooms to use the bathroom when needed, being confined, staff not engaging with them, staff going hands-on too soon, staff not caring about them and general treatment,” the report stated.

Another concern noted in the report was an increase in the use of mechanical restraints on youth in the summer months, numbers which have since come down. Also, the report notes an agreement between DOC and youth advocates on how to ensure observation status is not being used as a form of punitive confinement. Observation status is designed to be short-term confinement that allows for confined observation of youth who have been exhibiting behavior that could be dangerous to themselves or others. To address concerns about observation status being punitive, DOC will only be placing youth in observation status if they are a danger to themselves moving forward.

The monitor also specifically pointed out facility improvements this administration has made, saying, “The physical plant is significantly safer than three years ago.”

