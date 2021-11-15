Advertisement

Young scores 42 points, Bucks lose to Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have struggled under the weight of increased expectations.

Finally, they looked like the team that made a surprising playoff run last season.

Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in a rematch of struggling teams that met in the Eastern Conference final.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds to push the Hawks to a much-needed victory.

Young was 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point stripe, and easily surpassed his previous season high of 32 points in an Oct. 25 victory over Detroit.

“We all know where want to be at,” Young said. “We know we’ve got to turn it around and get some wins.”

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

The Hawks were scuffling even more after their surprising playoff run, which took them all the way to the conference final before they lost to the Bucks in six games.

Atlanta came into Sunday’s game having lost eight of nine, dropping five games below .500 and near the bottom of the conference standings.

Coach Nate McMillan conceded that his team is still adapting to its new role within the NBA hierarchy.

“That’s something these guys are going through for the first time,” he said. “Guys are learning what it’s like when expectations are a little higher.”

Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in his return to the lineup after missing Milwaukee’s previous game with a sprained right ankle.

“I felt good,” Antetokounmpo said. “The ankle did not hurt as much as I expected.”

But the Bucks never figured out a way to slow Young and the Hawks.

“We were standing and watching some tonight,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It takes everybody guarding the ball better.”

Young had 27 points by halftime, hitting 7 of 10 outside the arc. He scored 10 of Atlanta’s final 12 points in the first half, including back-to-back 3s, and assisted on the other basket in that run.

“He’s a threat when he crosses half-court,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Hawks led by as many as 18 before settling for a 58-44 edge at the break.

The Bucks scored the first eight points of third quarter, but that was as close as they got.

Atlanta came out of a timeout with six straight points and never let Milwaukee get back in the game.

John Collins added 19 points for the Hawks, and Clint Capela had 13 rebounds.

That duo also did a solid job guarding Antetokounmpo, who grumbled about a couple of offensive foul calls.

“I’ve got to watch the clips, but I think they were moving,” the Bucks star said.

CHANGE OF PACE

McMillan had been imploring his team to play at a faster pace, and they finally seemed to get the message.

Running as much as possible, the Hawks were able to get numerous baskets in transition.

“I think we’ve been playing the game way too slow,” Young said. “Pushing the pace will be a lot better for our team. It was great. Everybody was able to run and make plays.”

McMillan also changed up the rotation a bit, giving Young a breather a little earlier than usual in the first quarter but putting him back on the court for the final 3 1/2 minutes of the period.

“I could come out and think about what we needed to do before I go back in and attack,” he said.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G George Hill was not in uniform because of back soreness. ... F Khris Middleton is expected to return Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing seven games. He has been subject to the league’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. ... Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Grayson Allen chipped in with 18.

Hawks: F De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) was not in uniform. Kevin Huerter started in his place and scored 11 points. ... G Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right ankle) was cleared to play after going through pregame workouts but managed just 6 points. ... General manager Alex Anthopoulos of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves attended the game.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Hawks: Host Orlando on Monday night, the second of five straight home games.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver alert issued for Clark County man, Bradley Pohlmeyer
Silver Alert issued for Clark County man
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Snow overnight into Sunday morning with 1-2" north, 2-4" central/south.
First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow tonight into Sunday morning
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers gets ‘misty’ after return to play
Green Bay Packers' Kevin King reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone...
Packers defense pitches shutout, beats Seahawks, 17-0, in Rodgers’ return
Green Bay Packers' Whitney Mercilus celebrates his sack of Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson...
HALFTIME: Defense dominates, Packers lead Seahawks at halftime, 3-0, in Rodgers’ return
11-13-21- NEWMAN HIGHS
11/13/21- NEWMAN WINS STATE