Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month

Samantha Day
Samantha Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reports authorities have touched base with a 23-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office stated authorities have made contact with Samantha Day and determined she was okay. Its statement did not, however, indicate if she had returned to Juneau Co. or if she was somewhere else when reached.

Day, who is from the Reedsburg and Mauston areas, had not been seen since Sunday, Oct. 17, when she was dropped off near Rustic Ridge Resort, in Friendship, the Sheriff’s Office noted last week when the missing person alert was issued. It was not known at the time whom she was meeting.

In Monday’s statement, the Sheriff’s Office added its appreciation to everyone who gave them the tips that led to authorities locating Day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe
Silver alert issued for Clark County man, Bradley Pohlmeyer
Silver Alert issued for Clark County man
Some snowfall totals from Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Saturday night-Sunday morning
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale begins Tuesday

Latest News

City Could Buy Property for Park 11/15/2021
City Could Buy Property for Park 11/15/2021
Fire Chief Seeks 9 Firefighters 11/15/2021
Fire Chief Seeks 9 Firefighters 11/15/2021
Marquette's Darryl Morsell (32) and Kameron Jones (1) celebrate after the team's 67-66 win over...
Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois
Caleb Guden celebrates with his family after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at...
Hello, My Name Is: Caleb Guden
Chief Bartek shows video of a Wausau Firefighter running down the street to respond to a fire...
Chief Bartek presents evidence of the effects of short staffing to City