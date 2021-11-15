Rodgers gets ‘misty’ after return to play

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - It was not the best performance of Aaron Rodgers’ career, but after a tumultuous ten days for the quarterback, his return to the field after a bout with COVID-19 brought out emotions he wasn’t expecting.

“A lot of emotions for sure. Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field,” Rodgers said.

It wasn’t before or during the game, but after the game those emotions hit.

“Definitely got me a little misty. You know I just don’t take these things for granted, walking off the field as a winner,” Rodgers said. “You know it was fun beating that squad, we’ve had some battles over the years. But just walking out with Preston who I have so much love and appreciation for, and then hearing that type of response from the crowd was just a little extra special tonight.”

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)

As for his performance, after ten days in quarantine and no practice, Rodgers was experiencing some rust. It wasn’t his usual performance and threw an interception in the end-zone in the third quarter.

“Obviously had the one bad decision in the red zone, and then probably missed a couple of throws,” Rodgers said.

He says he’s grateful for the support he received over the last week and a half, but also understands why he’s been the target of criticism.

“I mean everybody has an opinion, and I understand it. It’s a very polarizing issue for some individuals,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers did his postgame press conference on zoom instead of in-person in the media auditorium with a mask on. He didn’t answer a question about why he chose to do that.

