REPORT: LB Whitney Mercilus has torn biceps, will miss rest of season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers linebacker Whitney Mercilus tore his biceps in Sunday’s game and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mercilus left the game after an attempted sack on Russell Wilson. Mercilus served as the team’s third rusher behind Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. He was signed last month after the Houston Texans released him.

“That’s a tough one,” said Matt LaFleur on Monday. “I feel bad for him. Shoot, he would’ve had potentially a second sack there. Just the stability he brings to that room. It’s one of those unfortunate things that happen.”

He had one sack and five tackles in three games for Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.