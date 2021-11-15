Advertisement

REPORT: LB Whitney Mercilus has torn biceps, will miss rest of season

Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers linebacker Whitney Mercilus tore his biceps in Sunday’s game and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mercilus left the game after an attempted sack on Russell Wilson. Mercilus served as the team’s third rusher behind Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. He was signed last month after the Houston Texans released him.

“That’s a tough one,” said Matt LaFleur on Monday. “I feel bad for him. Shoot, he would’ve had potentially a second sack there. Just the stability he brings to that room. It’s one of those unfortunate things that happen.”

He had one sack and five tackles in three games for Green Bay.

