REPORT: Jones MCL sprain “mild”, expected to only miss 1-2 games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The worst looks to have been avoided with Aaron Jones’ knee injury, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that an MRI confirmed a mild MCL sprain for the Packers star running back that’s expected to only keep him out for a game or two.

MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

The Packers play at the Vikings this Sunday, followed by a home showdown with the Rams the week after. Their bye week comes after that, and given their cautious approach with injuries throughout Matt LaFleur’s tenure, it’s reasonable to expect Jones could return for their primetime home matchup with the Bears on December 12.

In Jones’ absence, AJ Dillon will continue to operate as the Packers’ lead back, which he did a fine job of on Sunday with 128 scrimmage yards and both of Green Bay’s touchdowns.

