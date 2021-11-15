Advertisement

REPORT: Jones MCL sprain “mild”, expected to only miss 1-2 games

Aaron Jones takes a water break from practice Thursday.
Aaron Jones takes a water break from practice Thursday.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The worst looks to have been avoided with Aaron Jones’ knee injury, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that an MRI confirmed a mild MCL sprain for the Packers star running back that’s expected to only keep him out for a game or two.

The Packers play at the Vikings this Sunday, followed by a home showdown with the Rams the week after. Their bye week comes after that, and given their cautious approach with injuries throughout Matt LaFleur’s tenure, it’s reasonable to expect Jones could return for their primetime home matchup with the Bears on December 12.

In Jones’ absence, AJ Dillon will continue to operate as the Packers’ lead back, which he did a fine job of on Sunday with 128 scrimmage yards and both of Green Bay’s touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver alert issued for Clark County man, Bradley Pohlmeyer
Silver Alert issued for Clark County man
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Some snowfall totals from Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Saturday night-Sunday morning
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith and Chandon Sullivan stop Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson...
Defense continues hot streak, shuts out Seahawks
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers gets ‘misty’ after return to play
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young scores 42 points, Bucks lose to Hawks
Green Bay Packers' Kevin King reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone...
Packers defense pitches shutout, beats Seahawks, 17-0, in Rodgers’ return