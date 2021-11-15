Advertisement

Packers stock sale begins Tuesday

Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More people will have an opportunity to buy stock in the Green Bay Packers. The organization announced it will offer 300,000 shares in its sixth stock offering starting Tuesday, November 16, at 8 A.M. Central Time.

Fans will find details Tuesday on the Packers website, including the offering document required to purchase the stock. Each share will cost $300 plus a handling fee.

The Packers’ public ownership is unique in the NFL. The organization cautions that owning stock in the Packers isn’t like stocks traded on open markets. “Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits,” and there’s no protection from securities laws, the team says.

The stock offer is limited to people in the United States and its territories, subject to regulatory processes in some states. Stocks can only be purchased by individuals (or spouses as joint tenants), including shares purchased as a gift for other individuals. Owners are limited to buying 200 shares, counting shares they purchased in the 1997-98 and 2011-12 stock offerings.

Shares can be purchased online with credit or debit cards or electronic bank transfers. They can also be purchased through mail with a personal check or cashier’s check.

The stock offering will end on February 25, 2022, but is subject to an extension, the Packers said.

