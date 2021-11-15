Packers defense pitches shutout, beats Seahawks, 17-0, in Rodgers’ return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In Aaron Rogers’ return to the field, the Packers beat the Seahawks, 17-0.

The highly anticipated matchup featured the return of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, but turned into a defensive showdown. The Packers shutout the Seahawks for the first time since Sept. 30, 2018. The 3-0 score at halftime was the lowest in the NFL this season.

The defense recorded two interceptions, both in the end-zone, and had three sacks on Russell Wilson.

In the second half, the offense was able to find some momentum off of two defensive interceptions in the end-zone. After Aaron Jones left the game with a knee injury, AJ Dillon was able to fill in that role. He had 128 total offensive yards, the second-most in his career.

Aaron Rodgers was 23-37 with 292 yards and one interception. AJ Dillon had 66 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards in relief of Aaron Jones, who left the game in the second half with a knee injury. Jones had 86 total offensive yards before he left the game.

Davante Adams led all receivers with 78 receiving yards.

The Packers are now 8-2 with the win.

Game Recap:

The Packers’ started with the ball and Rodgers immediately connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 41-yard reception, putting the Packers in Seahawks territory. After the drive stalled, Mason Crosby would miss the 42-yard field goal. Crosby has now missed 7 of his last 14 field goal attempts.

After trading scoreless drives, the Packers defense continued to excel. Whitney Mercilus recorded his first sack with the Packers on third down.

The two sides went into the second quarter scoreless.

The Packers started driving down the field in the second quarter, driving into the red-zone. But the drive would stall there, and Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal to give them the 3-0 lead.

The defense continued to stymie Russell Wilson. Rashan Gary recorded a sack, giving him 5.5 on the season. He extended his team lead and set a new career-high.

At halftime, the Packers led 3-0. The Packers recorded two sacks and held the Seahawks to just 86 offensive yards in the half. The half was the lowest scoring first half in the NFL this season.

Aaron Rodgers was 14-23 with 160 yards. AJ Dillon led the team on the ground with 28 yards on seven carries, while Aaron Jones has just ten yards. Davante Adams led all receivers with 66 receiving yards.

Russell Wilson was 8-14 with 66 yards.

To start the second half, the teams began trading scoreless drives again.

But the Seahawks started to drive late in the third quarter. In the red-zone, Kevin King recorded an interception in the end-zone, holding the 3-0 lead. It was King’s first interception since 2019.

But as the Packers drive into the Seahawks red-zone, a Rodgers’ throw under pressure is picked off by Jamaal Adams.

.@Prez WAS RIGHT THERE FOR THE PICK! 😤



SEAHAWKS BALL!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/BlvyrYegqw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 14, 2021

After Aaron Jones left the game with a knee injury, AJ Dillon carried the load in relief, punching it into the end-zone with a three-yard run for the first touchdown of the game. The Packers would take a 10-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the game.

With Russell Wilson looking for a response, he heaved a deep pass into the end-zone targeting Tyler Lockett. Adrian Amos was waiting for the ball and recorded the interception.

AJ Dillon would respond by giving the Packers offense more life, breaking out for a 50-yard reception. He would finish the game off with a two-yard touchdown run to give the Packers the 17-0 lead, and seal the victory.

