Good News Project celebrates America Recycles Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today is the 25th annual America Recycles Day and the Good News Project in Wausau is celebrating by offering an extra day of electronics collection. They will have volunteers on hand from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

Development and Marketing Manager Susie Arnold is hoping a lot of people take advantage of this opportunity to responsibly recycle their outdated appliances and gadgets.

“Electronics recycling is the fastest growing waste stream on the planet. So it’s very important for us to represent product stewardship and be responsible for the products that we use from the beginning to the end of their life cycle,” she said.

Electronics often contain dangerous materials such as cadmium, lead and mercury that can cause damage to the environment when they leak into the soil or groundwater.

“They also contain valuable materials that can be salvaged, so like plastics, steel, aluminum, precious metals, etc., and by recycling these sorts of things, we are also reusing materials, reducing the need for manufacturing new products,” Arnold said.

Recycling costs 45 cents a pound, but they are doing a special laptop promotion where now until the end of the year laptop recycling is free. There is even a drop slot on the side of the building where they can be left after hours.

The Good News Project is located at 1106 N. 5th Street in Wausau

