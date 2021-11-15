Defense continues hot streak, shuts out Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Entering Sunday’s game between the Packers and the Seahawks, there was a lot of anticipation about the return of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to the field. But coming out of the game, the story became the Packers’ defense.

They pitched their first shutout since 2018 Sunday in the 17-0 win over Seattle, holding the Seahawks to 208 total yards and recording two interceptions.

“It was a team effort. It took the whole defense to contain those guys, to contain [Russell Wilson]. We’re playing team defense, everybody is doing their job. I think that’s the key there,” cornerback Kevin King said.

It’s a turnaround from a week one performance against the New Orleans Saints when they gave up 38 points.

“How differently it feels from week one, and even week two. That’s such a credit on that side of the ball,” Matt LaFleur said.

The solid play on defense has been noticed on the other side of the ball.

“It’s championship-level defense for sure. The last three games, playing against three stud quarterbacks,” said Aaron Rodgers.

“There’s guys within that scheme who are glue guys and have been really important.”

Now, the team is focused on continuing to play at that level.

“I think we’re playing for each other at this point. It doesn’t matter who we’re facing. Doesn’t matter who the opponent is, quarterback. It doesn’t matter. I think we’re going out there and trying to play for each other,” Linebacker Krys Barnes said.

And while the defense is happy with their execution, the shutout was another feather in their cap.

“It wasn’t like somebody stood up and said ‘let’s pitch a shutout.’ It was talking,” safety Adrian Amos said.

“It’s a great feeling to finish like that.”

