Silver Alert issued for Clark County man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to help in the search for a Clark County man.

Bradly Pohlmeyer was last seen at his home near the Rock Dam Campground area in Willard, according to deputies.

He is a white male, 5′6″, 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket. Deputies said the color of his pants and shoes are unknown.

Officials say Pohlmeyer could have a cognitive impairment. He enjoys spending time in the woods, but often gets confused with directions.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.

