HALFTIME: Defense dominates, Packers lead Seahawks at halftime, 3-0, in Rodgers’ return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In Aaron Rogers’ return to the field, the Packers lead the Seahawks 3-0 at halftime.

The highly anticipated matchup is featuring the return of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, but defenses have ruled the day. The Packers recorded two sacks and held the Seahawks to just 86 offensive yards in the half. The half was the lowest scoring first half in the NFL this season.

Aaron Rodgers is 14-23 with 160 yards. AJ Dillon led the team on the ground with 28 yards on seven carries, while Aaron Jones has just ten yards. Davante Adams leads all receivers with 66 receiving yards.

Russell Wilson is 8-14 with 66 yards.

Game Recap:

The Packers’ started with the ball and Rodgers immediately connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 41-yard reception, putting the Packers in Seahawks territory. After the drive stalled, Mason Crosby would miss the 42-yard field goal. Crosby has now missed 7 of his last 14 field goal attempts.

After trading scoreless drives, the Packers defense continued to excel. Whitney Mercilus recorded his first sack with the Packers on third down.

The two sides went into the second quarter scoreless.

The Packers started driving down the field in the second quarter, driving into the red-zone. But the drive would stall there, and Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal to give them the 3-0 lead.

The defense continued to stymie Russell Wilson. Rashan Gary recorded a sack, giving him 5.5 on the season. He extended his team lead and set a new career-high.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.