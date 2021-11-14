Granite Peak prepares for opening day as snowfall hits North Central Wisconsin

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The first snowfall of the season has come, which means ski season is right around the corner, and Granite Peak fired up their snow-making guns early Sunday morning to start building the base.

“We’re back in the game here,” Granite Peak’s General Manager, Greg Fisher said. “The snow that falls on the ground is great because it catches the snow that we’re making and it continues to pile up.”

But sometimes, snowfall doesn’t always help the ski resort meet its goals. Fisher said the temperature is the biggest factor for snowmaking. “The humidity is high so were actually probably making more snow now that the snow is out of our system and the humidity dropped.”

The hope is to have at least 18 inches of snow on the ground for opening day. “Our goal is to have a top to bottom run off of our comet 6-pack on opening day,” Fisher explained. He said the opening day could be Sat. Nov. 20 or Wed, Nov. 24, but it is still up in the air.

“if we get there, we get there, I’m not sure with the weather that’s coming up this week, the temperatures at night are not great,” he said.

The ideal temperatures are 20 degrees and below for mass production, but the ski resort can still make the snow in temperatures below 28 degrees. “We don’t also want to open with just a small amount of terrain, we want to give our guests top to bottom run,” Fisher said.

The resort said it invested a lot of its money in tower guns to help with the efficiency of the snowmaking process, but Fisher said in order to have a nice base, the slopes will need more like 24 to 48 inches. “We really need to get a good amount of piles built up so that our groomers can push it around, spread it out...but we’d rather have a really good quality surface for everybody to go on and open up with what we feel is the best product out there.”

Fisher said they will now be making snow on and off until the days leading up to opening day.

