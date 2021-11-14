First Alert Weather: Winter chill to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter has settled in across North Central Wisconsin. The snow last night into early this morning deposited anywhere from 1 to 3″ on the non-paved and elevated surfaces, while a bit less on the driveways, sidewalks, and roads. Breezy and chilly for today with clouds and perhaps some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible midday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts will decrease as we move past sunset. (WSAW)

Clouds will break up as the day comes to and end. (WSAW)

A cold night is on tap. Anything that is wet or slushy will freeze tonight. Partly cloudy to clear with lows in the mid teens to around 20. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with a small chance of a snow shower later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A warm front will be passing by the region Monday night, leading to a milder Tuesday. A fair amount of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding into the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will move in for Wednesday with little to no precipitation expected. Breezy and turning cooler with lots of clouds. Temperatures will likely drop as the day goes along from the mid 40s to the 30s.

A chilly start to the week, followed by a couple mild days, then back to below average temps later in the week. (WSAW)

Variably cloudy and cooler on Thursday. A chance of snow showers in the far north. Highs in the low 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible Friday night and for Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s. Next Sunday is partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

