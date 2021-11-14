First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Saturday night-Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first accumulating, widespread snowfall of the season took place from Saturday night into Sunday morning in the region. Most locations picked up anywhere from 1-3″, with the higher amounts on non-paved and elevated surfaces, versus on the driveway, sidewalk, and roads. No less, there were some slick roads overnight into early Sunday morning. As the day went along, travel conditions will improve and some of the snow will likely melt.

The 3.2″ of snow in Wausau was the most snow with a single storm this year since way back on February 4th, when nearly 8″ of snow was reported in Wausau. On average, the first 1″ of snow or more in Wausau takes place on November 16th.

Here are some of the snowfall totals from Saturday night into Sunday morning:

Hamburg: 4.3″

Medford 4.0″

Rosholt 3.7″

Phillips 3.5″

N. Dorchester 3.5″

W. Riplinger 3.5″

S. Lake Tomahawk 3.5″

ENE Medford 3.5″

Shawano 3.5″

Amherst 3.2″

Plover 3.2″

Wausau 3.2″

ESE Knowlton 3.0″

Pittsville 3.0″

Tomahawk 3.0″

Weston 2.9″

SW Rhinelander 2.6″

Stratford 2.5″

Argonne 2.3″

Eagle River 2.1″

St. Germain 2.0″

Phelps 2.0″

Woodruff 2.0″

Wisconsin Rapids 1.9″

White Creek 1.5″

Friendship 0.2″

