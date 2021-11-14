Advertisement

24-year-old Portage County woman missing

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman. According to the Stevens Point Police Department Facebook page, Rebecca Suzman went missing Sunday, Nov. 14 and was last seen walking in the southern part of the Village of Plover.

Suzman is Asian and is 5″1′ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black camouflaged print leggings with black boots and tassels.

Stevens Point Police said she is considered an at risk person. If you have any information on Suzman’s whereabouts, call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 346-1400.

