Salvation Army begins Red Kettle Kick-Off event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign with a free concert in downtown Wausau on Friday.

The seasonal red kettles and their bell ringers are known for standing outside of storefronts to raise funds for people in need. The funds provide food, shelter, self-reliance education, and rental assistance for those who need help.

“One of the greatest things about this year is we’re celebrating our 130th anniversary for the bell ringing campaign,” said Ken Tregella, service extension director.

The non-profit operates solely on donations and grants to fight hunger and homelessness in Marathon County.

“The need is greater than ever. Still coming out of the pandemic, we’re seeing moratorium and all lifted on rent and things of that sort and we’re getting more requests to help people,’ said Tregella.

The organization encourages people to volunteer as bell ringers. Tregella said the fundraising can’t happen without the bell ringers.

“They will raise 80% more money than a kettle that’s sitting on its own,” said Tregella.

The kick-off event included a performance by Brad Emanuel on the 400 Block.

Last year, the Salvation Army’s red kettles raised almost $90,000 in Marathon County. This year, they hope to raise $150,000.

