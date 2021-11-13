Advertisement

Salvation Army begins Red Kettle Kick-Off event

Organization host free concert in downtown Wausau
The Red Kettle Campaign Kick off
The Red Kettle Campaign Kick off(KAIT)
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign with a free concert in downtown Wausau on Friday.

The seasonal red kettles and their bell ringers are known for standing outside of storefronts to raise funds for people in need. The funds provide food, shelter, self-reliance education, and rental assistance for those who need help.

“One of the greatest things about this year is we’re celebrating our 130th anniversary for the bell ringing campaign,” said Ken Tregella, service extension director.

The non-profit operates solely on donations and grants to fight hunger and homelessness in Marathon County.

“The need is greater than ever. Still coming out of the pandemic, we’re seeing moratorium and all lifted on rent and things of that sort and we’re getting more requests to help people,’ said Tregella.

The organization encourages people to volunteer as bell ringers. Tregella said the fundraising can’t happen without the bell ringers.

“They will raise 80% more money than a kettle that’s sitting on its own,” said Tregella.

The kick-off event included a performance by Brad Emanuel on the 400 Block.

Last year, the Salvation Army’s red kettles raised almost $90,000 in Marathon County. This year, they hope to raise $150,000.

To sign up to be a bell-ringer, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Bond set at $100,000 for Shawano County teen charged with attempted homicide
Ambulance
Man, 67, injured in Langlade County home explosion
Assembly passes ‘Mill Bill’ in 96-2 vote
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Fort McCoy
Remains discovered at Fort McCoy identified as Tomah man

Latest News

Colby advances to state, Wittenberg-Birnamwood falls to Aquinas
Much of the area is expected to pick up 1-3" of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow expected this weekend
D.C. Everest seniors build a house for one family in the community through Habitat for Humanity.
D.C. Everest seniors build 70th home for Habitat for Humanity
Evolving Role of the Caregiver 11/12/2021
Evolving Role of the Caregiver 11/12/2021