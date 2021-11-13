Advertisement

Newman Catholic football beats Luck, wins first 8-player state title

By Noah Manderfeld
Nov. 13, 2021
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic football can call themselves state champions after beating Luck, 49-6, in the 8-player state title game.

Newman was dominant from the start, with quarterback Conner Krach scoring two touchdowns on the ground and connecting with tight-end Eli Gustafson for two more in the air in the first half. They led 42-6 at halftime.

Newman Catholic has made it to the 8-player semifinals in the three years they were eligible and went to the state title game in 2019 against Luck, but the 2021 championship is the first they’ve won in program history.

