Local Christmas tree farms ready for winter season

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Fritz’s Mountain is one of several Christmas tree farms in the Northwoods area. It’s been in the family three generations, going back to Fritz himself. His granddaughter Katie Podgorski now owns the place.

“It was my Grandpa Fritz’s passion just to bring families together,” said Podgorski.

The family continues on the tradition, not only selling Christmas trees but providing family fun during Christmastime.

“That’s why we have Fritz’s Mountain,” said Podgorski. “We love bringing families together.”

Fritz’s opened for the season on Friday. They’ll be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 19. They’ll offer hayrides on Saturdays and Sundays, along with apple cider and candy canes.

It was a tricky year growing Christmas trees. A late spring frost caused many trees’ growth to stop. However, Podgorski says they’re still ready for households.

“The appearance of the trees is a little different,” said Podgorski. “You’ll notice the ends of the new growth may be brown or red or dead, but if you brush them, it comes right off.”

Many around the country are experiencing Christmas tree shortages, particularly in retail markets. However, local tree farmers, especially in an area like the Northwoods have plenty of trees available that people can cut themselves.

The fun of cutting down a Christmas tree may be the option for many this year, but it also presents an opportunity to get the family together.

“Kids will come here and they’ll be on their cell phones, but by the time they leave, their cell phones are in their pocket,” said Podgorski. “They’re running around throwing snowballs and conversing with their friends and family.

Fritz’s Mountain’s hours are Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fritz’s Mountain is located at W-3035 off WI-64 in Merrill.

