The Hilight Zone: Level 4

By Matt Infield, Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS and WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -For the first time since 2011, the Colby Hornets have punched their ticket to Camp Randall. The Hornets defeated Durand 28-24 in a Division 6 semifinal to clinch a spot in next Thursday’s championship game.

“Yeah it’s amazing,” said senior quarterback and linebacker Brent Jeske. “We haven’t been there in 10 years. I can’t explain it. There’s no words to put it in place so, it’s amazing.”

“My heart’s still racing,” said Colby head coach Jim Hagen postgame. “I’m so nervous. I don’t know why I’m nervous anymore.

“I’m just excited for these players, they’ve worked so hard. So happy for our school and our community.”

In Division 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood took a 6-0 halftime lead over undefeated and top-seeded Aquinas, but the Blugolds offense came alive in the second half, as the Chargers terrific season ends with a 28-18 defeat.

“It’s just remarkable how they persevered over all adversity,” said Wittenberg-Birnamwood head coach Bernard Holsey. “We lost two games in a row and we could’ve easily been in the tank and lost this year, but they battled into the first round of the playoffs and kept going. We ended up winning up three games and one game away from the state championship game and that’s a credit to them.”

Colby will face three-time defending state champion St. Mary’s Springs in the Division 6 state title game at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

