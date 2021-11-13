Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow tonight into Sunday morning

Tricky travel conditons are likely overnight into Sunday morning, especially in parts of Central Wisconsin.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight into Sunday morning. An Alberta Clipper will bring accumulating snowfall to the region tonight through Sunday morning. Snowfall will range from 1-2″ in a good portion of the from near Highway 10 on north, while 2-4″ south of Highway 10. Roads will go from wet and slippery to slushy and snow-covered overnight into Sunday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the most likely to be snow-covered, producing the most hazardous travel conditions.

Snow will overspread the region after 8 PM and fall light to moderate at times overnight into Sunday morning. A majority of the accumulation will be on non-paved and elevated surfaces with 1-2″ from Marshfield and Stevens Point on north, while 2-4″ to the south. No less, with this being the first snowfall of the season and temperatures on Sunday morning running close to the freezing mark, roads will be slick until mid to late morning. As the snow showers wind down on Sunday, clouds will stick around across the region on Sunday with brisk Northwest winds of 10-18 mph. Lows tonight into the upper 20s to low 30s, with highs on Sunday in the mid to upper 30s.

