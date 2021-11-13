Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Evolving role of the family caregiver

By Dale Ryman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Family Caregivers Month, celebrated each November, is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country.

John Schall, CEO of the Caregiver Action Network, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the evolving role of the family caregiver since the start of the pandemic.

“When you think about it, the family caregiver is the backbone of long-term care in America,” Schall said.

Schall says the pandemic has created some new realities for family caregivers.

“If you had your kids at home all day long while, maybe, trying to care for an elderly parent, at the same time holding down your job, it felt like you didn’t get a break.”

For those preparing to be a first time caregiver, Schall says his number one piece of advice is to “know that you’re not alone and there’s help for you.”

For more information on being a family caregiver, click here or call their help desk at 855-227-3640. You can also watch Schall’s visit on NewsChannel 7.

