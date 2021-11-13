COVID-19 this week: 18,497 new cases, 825 hospitalizations, 125 death reports

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Four of the past 5 days, tests confirmed more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. Since last Friday, the state added 18,497 people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, 825 people hospitalized for COVID-19, and 125 people dying from the disease (not all of the death reports were recent). Wisconsin hasn’t had a week like this since the end of September.

Here are today’s numbers:

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says there are 3,162 new cases since Thursday. The state is averaging 2,649 cases per day. The 7-day average has been climbing, but this is the smallest day-to-day increase all week -- an average 73 more cases per day, compred to increases of 100 to 150 per day. A total 823,369 infections have been diagnosed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

The state says 10% of all COVID-19 tests in the 7-day period were positive for the virus for the first time in 10 months, since January 9.

The death toll rose 22, to 8,722. The DHS says 18 of those deaths happened in the last 30 days, and those are the only ones counted in the 7-day average‚ which is 14 per day -- right in the middle of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s averages of 15 and 13, respectively. Calumet County reported 3 deaths to the state; Dodge and Kewaunee counties each report 1. County case and death totals are listed at the end of the article.

State numbers show 116 more hospitalizations for COVID-19, a hair’s breadth from our calculated 7-day average of 118 per day. Almost 44,000 people (43,939) have been hospitalized by the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), which takes discharges and deaths into account, says there are 1,077 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Friday, with 294 in ICU -- 9 more in intensive care and 15 more overall since Thursday. The Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 153 patients, including 34 in ICU -- 1 fewer in ICU but 13 more overall. Fox Valley hospitals had 88 COVID-19 patients, with 15 in ICU; the number in ICU is unchanged from Thursday but hospitals are treating 2 fewer COVID-19 patients. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals reported they didn’t have any ICU and intermediate care beds immediately available Friday.

VACCINATIONS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced vaccination data won’t be updated Friday. It’s been a week since the last update. The DHS vaccine data website blames problems with data reporting related to changes Walgreens made to its vaccination records nationwide. The DHS is still working with the pharmacy and “will update the COVID-19 vaccination data as soon as we are confident all of the necessary corrections have been made and updated in our system.”

People who were vaccinated at Walgreens and need their records in the meantime should contact their local Walgreens pharmacy or, if they have a Walgreens account, go to the Walgreens website or mobile app.

When vaccination data are posted, we also hope to see how many 5- to 11-year-olds were vaccinated since they became eligible for kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Brown County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 18 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. at the Neville Public Museum. Children ages 5 through 11 will receive the pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The City of De Pere Health Department announced pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 through 11 at De Pere Community Center. The next one is Tuesday, Nov. 16. Follow-up vaccinations will be given on Dec. 7. The clinics is by appointment only.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare announced mobile testing clinics. All of the clinics offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-4 P.M.: Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., Wautoma

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Michigan reported a delay in reporting cases Friday due to technical difficulties.

Brown – 41,993 cases (+141) (277 deaths)

Calumet – 7,531 cases (+22) (59 deaths) (+3)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,176 cases (+21) (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,361 cases (+70) (205 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,683 cases (+13) (34 deaths)

Florence - 554 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,494 cases (+88) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,459 cases (+9) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,495 cases (+25) (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,588 cases (+7) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,412 cases (+19) (50 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,098 cases (+9) (33 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 3,143 cases (+4) (41 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,598 cases (+29) (89 deaths)

Marinette - 6,311 cases (+37) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,690 cases (+31) (47 deaths)

Menominee – 959 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,222 cases (+18) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,566 cases (+82) (251 deaths)

Shawano – 6,333 cases (+15) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,809 cases (+98) (171 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,032 cases (+24) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,169 cases (+13) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,442 cases (+108) (247 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.