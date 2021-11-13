Advertisement

Colby advances to state, Wittenberg-Birnamwood falls to Aquinas

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS AND WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -The magical season for the Colby Hornets continue, as they advance to state for the first time since 2011 with a 28-24 win over Durand in a Division 6 state semifinal game.

In Division 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood went toe-to-toe with undefeated and top seed Aquinas, but the Chargers fall 28-18.

We’ll have all the action and postgame reaction from both games tonight on The Hilight Zone!

