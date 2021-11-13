Advertisement

#18 Wisconsin wins 6th straight, beats Northwestern, 35-7

Wisconsin's Dean Engram is congratulated after intercepting a pass during the second half of an...
Wisconsin's Dean Engram is congratulated after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin throttled Northwestern 35-7 to claim their 6th-straight victory, furthering their push up the top of the Big Ten West.

The Badgers used a big second quarter to take a 21-0 lead, backed by play from Braelen Allen on the ground and Graham Mertz in the air.

Mertz went 18-23 with 216 yards and a touchdown. Allen had 173 yards, a career-high, and added a career-high three touchdowns.

The defense was equally dominant, allowing just 190 yards and one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty threw three interceptions, while Ryan Hilinski threw one in relief.

The Badgers remain on top of the Big Ten West and play Nebraska next Saturday before concluding the regular season at Minnesota on Nov. 27.

