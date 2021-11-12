Advertisement

No cost laptop, phone recycling event held Friday and Saturday

Laptop recycling (FILE)
Laptop recycling (FILE)(Diamond Nunnally, (KSNB))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks and cell phones will be collected Friday and Saturday during the “Rotary E-Cycling Days.” Tablets are not included.

Rotarians representing The Rotary Club of Wausau and Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club will collect the items at Trig’s Supermarkets in Wausau and Weston from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Other electronic equipment and devices can be recycled for a nominal charge (usually $.45 per pound) every Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Good News Project’s  Recycling Center, 1106 North 5th Street, Wausau.

The Good News Project works with a state-certified end recycler that destroys all data on the devices, ensures that hazardous materials are handled properly and recycles tiny amounts of silver, gold and other useful components.

For information about Good News Project, visit www.goodnewswi.com

More information about Rotary E-Cycling Days can be found at www.wausaurotary.org

