Horse Soldier visits Edgar School District for Veterans Day

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Edgar School District got to listen to the story of one of the first U.S. soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11.

The event is part of the “Walk in Their Shoes” series where students are treated to an oral history of the first days and weeks of the war in Afghanistan.

Mark Mitchell’s service in the military, along with other veterans, inspired the book “Horse Soldiers.” A story about a small band of Americans who rode to war on horses against the Taliban.

“Our mission was to overthrow the Taliban and find those responsible for 9/11,” said Mark Mitchell, U.S. Army combat veteran.

Mitchell helped coordinate missions in the early days of the war. He was one of just 50 military personnel on the ground.

“I participated in the liberation of the first city in Afghanistan, Mazar Sharif,” said Mitchell, “and together we equipped and helped organize and support the Afghans, particularly with the airstrikes.”

Mitchell said it’s important to share the stories to those who haven’t served, including young kids so it can encourage them to consider service to our nation. He said it’s important to recognize those who have served for it’s an honorable profession.

The story was so moving, it inspired the writing of the book.

“I wanted to bring the reader into the heart and mind of both Afghan and American people who came together in that moment to defeat the Taliban,” said Doug Stanton, author of Horse Soldiers.

Stanton said the men and women who fought post 9/11 had to face incredible odds to defeat centuries of conflict.

“The thing I want people to know is that in January of 2002, the horse soldiers did achieve their victory. They had made Afghanistan unsafe for Al- Qaeda,” said Stanton.

The author and the veterans also spoke at UW Stevens Point.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.