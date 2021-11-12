Advertisement

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake,...
This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. The Biden administration said Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill the predators. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)(Dawn Villella | AP)
By Associated Press and MATTHEW BROWN
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Government attorneys are due before a federal judge to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S.

Friday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White comes as Republican-led states including Wisconsin, Montana and Idaho step up efforts to drive down wolf numbers through aggressive hunting and trapping.

Wildlife advocates say the hunts threaten to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery to large parts of the West and Midwest over the past several decades.

They want a federal judge to restore protections for the predators under the Endangered Species Act, which is meant to protect animals from extinction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Bond set at $100,000 for Shawano County teen charged with attempted homicide
Assembly passes ‘Mill Bill’ in 96-2 vote
Ambulance
Man, 67, injured in Langlade County home explosion
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Fort McCoy
Remains discovered at Fort McCoy identified as Tomah man

Latest News

Sean Duffy
Trump encourages Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor
Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Endorses Brad Pfaff for Congress
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin GOP election leader criticizes 2020 investigation, Kaul calls for probe to end
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign