DEEP BENCH: Expanding resources for veterans

By Dale Ryman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families, or IVMF, was founded in 2011.

It’s goal is to advance the social, economic, education and policy concerns for 25-million veterans and their families.

Out of that now comes the National Veterans Resource Center (NVRF), a state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind facility to provide expanded resources for vets.

Mike Hainey, founder and executive director of IVMF, joined NewsChannel 7 to discuss his latest venture and resources for veterans.

“It’s a personal point of pride for me that over the last 10 years the Institute has has a pretty profound impact,” Hainey said. “Programs focused on career preparations, skills training, business ownership, all without any cost to veterans and their families.”

The NVRF will create a national center of excellence outside of government.

“The idea that the issues impacting veterans are the VA’s responsibility alone, is problematic and wrong,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is create through the institute and through the Veterans Resource Center, a hub of convening and connection and collaboration outside of government position to engage and empower this community.”

A 14-year veteran of the Air Force, Hainey takes pride in continuing his mission to help serve his fellow brothers and sisters-in-arms.

For more information, you can watch the full interview with Hainey. Or you can visit their site by clicking here.

Latest News

Resources for Veterans 11/11/2021
Covid-19 Testing at D.C. Everest 11/11/2021
Students Learn About "Horse Soldiers" 11/11/2021
Horse Soldier visits Edgar School District for Veterans Day
Riverside Fire District in Rothschild
Riverside Fire District in Rothschild now operational