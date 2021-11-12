College students get hands on experience with solar technology

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of students from Midstate Technical College toured the Wood County Solar project Thursday. This was one student’s initial reaction to seeing the field for the first time.

“I’m just driving my car coming up over the hill and just seeing all of the racking. It was just huge,” said Jason Brahan, Midstate Technical College student.

The project required 1200 acres of trees to be cleared. The panels are expected to power about 40 thousand average homes when complete. Students had the opportunity to ask project experts about the process when they arrived. One student asked about the next step in the project.

“The next step really is to complete the racking and then start applying panels and with that is the electrical work,” said Tim Kreeft, senior manager in the strategic project group.

After they asked their questions inside, it was time to get some hands-on experience in the field. They learned about the cables that hook the panels together and got to see what it currently looks like up-close. Here’s one student’s thoughts on the experience.

“It really boggles my mind just to think how many people it takes just to do a simple bigger project like this,” said Cierra Nieman, Midstate Technical College student.

Project staff stressed the demand for the ever-growing field involving solar energy and the different possibilities for students.

“That was really encouraging and reassuring to see that there are so many opportunities on a project like this,” said Brahan.

Kreeft said he hopes the visit inspires students to consider a career in solar energy.

“They’re the next generation of the folk that are going to building these sites maintaining these sites. I think it’s super important that they learn about the opportunities that we have,” said Kreeft.

The project is expected to be live in December of 2022.

