City approves next step for relocation of Jurustic Park

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield City Council has approved a plan to move forward with moving the popular metal sculpture park, Jurustic Park to the Wildwood Zoo.

The park is currently north of Marshfield. Jurustic Park is a well-known tourist attraction. In 2020, 15,000 people representing every state and 34 countries stopped to see it.

Clyde Wynia created his first sculpture 28 years ago.

On Nov. 9, the council unanimously passed a motion to approve the general concept and location for the sculpture park within the 150-acre Wildwood Park and refer the matter to Plan Commission for review, once a draft design has been completed.

The city said doing so allows the group working to relocate the park, Friends of Jurustic Park, to take the next step: soliciting proposals from award-winning design firms that specialize in projects of this type. A site plan will be developed to accommodate most of the Wynias’ current large art works as well as some new, creative pieces which are in the works. While paying attention to practical issues, such as security, safety and protection of the sculptures, designers will also be asked to find ways to capture the whimsicality, joy and entertainment value of Jurustic Park.

The city says the project timetable is entirely dependent on the wishes of Clyde and Nancy Wynia. Jurustic Park continues to operate at 112021 Old Sugar Bush Lane, about six miles north of downtown Marshfield, and will do so for the foreseeable future.

