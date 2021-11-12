Bull Falls Brewery hosts card and letter-writing party

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County and BMO Harris Bank are sponsoring a card and letter writing party at Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau Friday, November 12. Members of the public are welcome to attend to create the messages which will go to veterans.

Normally the messages would be passed out to passengers during the return of the Honor Flight. Wausau Honor flights will not resume until 2022, so the groups are finding other ways to get them to deserving veterans.

BMO Vice President Retail Branch Manager Corey Barnes said two of his employees were chaperones on the Honor Flight and got to witness the Mail Call first-hand.

“The moment I told them we were doing this Mail Call project, that was both of their favorite parts of the flight, seeing these men and women’s faces light up, and it kind of brought them back to that special moment when they were serving, getting letters from family, getting letters from friends back home, to kind of re-connect,” Barnes said.

The United Way reached out to the downtown Wausau BMO branch to help them put on the event. The bank has a corporate culture of supporting the communities it serves, so Barnes was only too happy to make the partnership happen.

“Any time we can connect with groups like United Way, Bull Falls, Honor Flight, B-Mo is all about growing the good in business and in life, so if we can collaborate to not only serve our community but through the businesses we work for, it makes it that much more fulfilling,” he said.

