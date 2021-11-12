Advertisement

Bull Falls Brewery hosts card and letter-writing party

The United Way and BMO bank are providing supplies for card-making
The United Way and BMO bank are providing supplies for card-making(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County and BMO Harris Bank are sponsoring a card and letter writing party at Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau Friday, November 12.  Members of the public are welcome to attend to create the messages which will go to veterans.

Normally the messages would be passed out to passengers during the return of the Honor Flight.  Wausau Honor flights will not resume until 2022, so the groups are finding other ways to get them to deserving veterans.

BMO Vice President Retail Branch Manager Corey Barnes said two of his employees were chaperones on the Honor Flight and got to witness the Mail Call first-hand.

“The moment I told them we were doing this Mail Call project, that was both of their favorite parts of the flight, seeing these men and women’s faces light up, and it kind of brought them back to that special moment when they were serving, getting letters from family, getting letters from friends back home, to kind of re-connect,” Barnes said.

The United Way reached out to the downtown Wausau BMO branch to help them put on the event.  The bank has a corporate culture of supporting the communities it serves, so Barnes was only too happy to  make the partnership happen.

“Any time we can connect with groups like United Way, Bull Falls, Honor Flight, B-Mo is all about growing the good in business and in life, so if we can collaborate to not only serve our community but through the businesses we work for, it makes it that much more fulfilling,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Bond set at $100,000 for Shawano County teen charged with attempted homicide
Assembly passes ‘Mill Bill’ in 96-2 vote
Ambulance
Man, 67, injured in Langlade County home explosion
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Fort McCoy
Remains discovered at Fort McCoy identified as Tomah man

Latest News

Chilly temperatures with rounds of snow showers
First Alert Weather: Winter is moving in, along with risks of snow
It's not going away anytime soon, but Jurustic Park just north of Marshfield is beginning the...
City approves next step for relocation of Jurustic Park
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Riverside Fire District Now Operational 11/11/2021
Riverside Fire District Now Operational 11/11/2021