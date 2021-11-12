Advertisement

Antigo man charged with mother’s murder expected to learn if case heads to trial

Derek Goplin, 38
Derek Goplin, 38(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Derek Goplin, the 38-year-old Antigo man charged with killing his mother on Halloween, will return to court Friday where a judge is expected to rule if the case will head to trial.

Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The body of Susan Reese, 63, was found by Antigo Police during a welfare check on Nov. 1. Online court records indicate she was killed the previous day.

Goplin was arrested on Nov. 3 in Racine County-- three days after his mother was killed in her Antigo home. He was transported back to Antigo Friday afternoon and is expected to be formally charged during his initial appearance at 1 p.m.

In a press conference on Nov. 4, Captain Dan Duley with the Antigo Police Department said a person saw Goplin at a boat landing in Racine County. That person thought Goplin looked ill and took him to a hospital. Goplin was later identified at a hospital in Burlington and was taken into custody. He is currently in the Racine County Jail. Duley said Goplin will be interviewed by investigators in Racine County Thursday morning before returning to Langlade County.

Court documents state a surveillance camera captured Goplin and another witness leaving Reese’s home on Halloween. NewsChannel 7 is choosing not to identify that witness to protect their identity.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

