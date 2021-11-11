Remains discovered at Fort McCoy identified as Tomah man

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say human remains discovered at Fort McCoy last weekend are those of a 45-year-man who eluded police during a motorcycle chase in the area in September.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner said the remains belonged to Christopher Doeslaere, of Tomah.

Officials say they could not determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

A hunter came upon the remains on a remote area of the base outside of the gated or controlled access areas of the military base.

Authorities say Doeslaere was being chased by the Sparta Police Department on Sept. 10, but officers backed off because they said Doeslaere was recklessly driving his motorcycle.

The motorcycle was found abandoned on Fort McCoy between Sparta and Tomah.

