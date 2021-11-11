Advertisement

Plea deal likely for 1 of 3 teens accused of causing significant damage at Lincoln Hills

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea hearing is scheduled Monday for one of three teens accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at Lincoln Hills.

On July 22, two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old reportedly destroyed light fixtures, mirrors, and windows in one of the school’s units. Investigators said the teens also destroyed bathroom sinks, toilets, and stall dividers. Court documents said the teens also used the damaged items as weapons. They also armed themselves with mop sticks, a deck brush, and an 8-foot metal wall divider. Prosecutors said the teens threw sinks and toilets or parts of them at officers of the institution.

The teens also took over the staff booth where they used the main control panel to attempt to release other inmates from their rooms. However, no one else was released as the staff was able to manually shut doors that the defendants electronically opened. The main control panel was destroyed as a result of their actions. One of the teens is accused of also starting a fire by placing a metal object in an outlet. The fire caused the sprinkler system to activate.

One staff member was struck in the throat, causing them to instantly throw-up, and almost pass out. The staff member was taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, John Beard, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections said the damage was contained to one housing unit. “One staff member was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment and released. No youth sustained injuries,” Beard explained in an email.

All three teens are held on $100,000 cash bonds. The two other teens have clerical court appearances next month.

The DOC did not identify the teens. They are charged as adults.

