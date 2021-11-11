Advertisement

Man, 67, injured in Langlade County home explosion

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEERBROOK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man was injured Thursday morning following a possible explosion and house fire north of Antigo.

Investigators said around 11 a.m the Langlade County Dispatch Center received a report of a fire on Kennedy Lane in the Town of Upham, near Deerbrook. Langlade County deputies, Elcho Fire, City of Antigo EMS responded assisted by Rural Fire Control, Town of Peck Fire and Pelican Lake Fire.

The victim sustained severe burns and was later transported to a Madison hospital. No one else was injured.

The State of Wisconsin Fire Marshal will be assisting Elcho Fire with the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

