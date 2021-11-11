John Muir Associate Principal, Matthew Raduechel, named best in state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators has named Matthew Raduechel as its 2022 Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year.

Raduechel is an associate principal at John Muir Middle School in Wausau. Raduechel was presented with the 2022 Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year award during a surprise ceremony at his school on Thursday.

According to a news release, he has focused on student safety and wellbeing during his four years at John Muir. He helped to create and build the school’s BRIDGE behavioral intervention program, designed to assist students in moments when emotions and behaviors can disrupt their learning.

“On behalf of our entire school community, I would like to congratulate Mr. Raduechel for this outstanding recognition from AWSA,” said Patrick Galligan, principal of John Muir Middle School.

Raduechel will be formally recognized at the Associate Principals Conference in January 2022 in Green Bay.

He will also receive $1,000 for use on a project of his choice at John Muir Middle School. Additionally, Raduechel will represent the state of Wisconsin at the National Principals Conference, where the 50 Associate Principals of the Year from across the country will be honored.

