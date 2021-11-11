Advertisement

Hader wins NL Reliever of the Year for third time in last four seasons

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Brewers stranglehold of the NL Reliever of the Year award continues, as Josh Hader takes home the hardware for the third time in the last four seasons (2018, 2019). It’s the fourth consecutive year the winner comes from Milwaukee, as Devin Williams was the recipient in 2020.

2021 was another typical dominant year for Hader, who posted the lowest ERA of his career (1.23) while striking out 102 batters in just over 58 innings.

