Hader wins NL Reliever of the Year for third time in last four seasons

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Brewers stranglehold of the NL Reliever of the Year award continues, as Josh Hader takes home the hardware for the third time in the last four seasons (2018, 2019). It’s the fourth consecutive year the winner comes from Milwaukee, as Devin Williams was the recipient in 2020.

Hader's back on his throne!



Congrats to Josh Hader on winning your THIRD Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/n6qSzdk0y6 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 11, 2021

2021 was another typical dominant year for Hader, who posted the lowest ERA of his career (1.23) while striking out 102 batters in just over 58 innings.

