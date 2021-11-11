‘Food for Hope’ to feed families on Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 600 families in the Wausau area will be getting help from an annual fundraiser to pay for their thanksgiving meals. It’s been six years since “Food for Hope” first started.

“We are you, we’re all in this community together,” Food for Hope Coordinator and Wausau East High School teacher Rob Hughes said. “I have people that give hundreds, last year I had a guy give $1,000.”

Each year, the group has raised more and more money, but this year the rising cost of meat is creating new challenges, but that’s not stopping Hughes.

“When I was growing up, strangers helped me and now by contributing to this, you are that stranger helping somebody else. It’s always been on my heart to help others and give back,” Hughes said.

Despite the rising prices, food for hope’s partner, Trig’s grocery store on the west side of Wausau is giving them a break. They’re cutting the price of over 600 turkeys and hams.

Food for Hope has already raised $11,000 this year. A turkey drive was held at Wausau East and West high schools on Wednesday which brought in $1,700 solely from students.

“It gives me a really proud feeling that we all can kind of help each other out, so everyone can have a good time and spend time with family, which is really what the holidays are all about,” student Kendra Ohde said.

Much of the food goes towards needy families from D.C. Everest and Wausau middle and high schools. So in a sense, it’s students helping students.

“I’ve heard of students themselves taking $40 out of their wallet and donating it to families that could use a little break at thanksgiving I think that’s pretty amazing,” Wausau East High School Agriculture teacher and FFA Adviser Joe Staszak said.

On Nov. 18, Food for Hope will deliver the turkeys to families, but they’re still seeking donations. Be sure to visit ‘Wausau Area Food for Hope’ on Facebook to donate and for more information.

