Fire departments says t-shirt selling texts are a scam

Phone scam
Phone scam(WRDW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Fire departments across the country and several in central Wisconsin, say scammers are posing as department staff to sell t-shirts.

Potential victims say the solicitation comes by text message. The message usually mentions your local fire department by name and might display a photo of the shirt.

The shirts are not affiliated with the fire departments.

The text should be deleted without clicking the link.

