Bond set at $100,000 for Shawano County teen charged with attempted homicide

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody on a $100,000 cash bond after he’s accused of breaking into a home and injuring a teenage girl.

Authorities responded to a home in Bowler on Nov. 6. Investigators said the alleged victim contacted a relative through a messaging app reporting someone was attempting to kill her. The girl did not have a phone.

The suspect is accused of hitting, strangling, and cutting the teenage girl’s neck with a kitchen knife.

The suspect was not at the victim’s home when authorities arrived but was later arrested.

The suspect is expected to return to court next week to learn if his case will head to trial.

NewsChannel 7 is not releasing the suspect’s name due to his age.

