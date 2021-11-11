Area athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National Signing Day is a day athletes work their entire career for, and many area athletes signed their letters of intent to take their athletic career to the next level in college.

At SPASH, two athletes are taking their talents to the Division 1 level. Roisin Willis, the track and field star, was the Gatorade National Girl’s Track and Field athlete last year. She will be taking her talents to Stanford.

Next to her, Maddy Miklesh put pen to paper to play softball at DePaul.

Medford’s Caleb Guden finalized a decision to play baseball at the Air Force Academy. Not only will he play baseball, but he will also serve his country and that’s what he said he’s most proud of.

“I get to serve the country. It’s just a whole level of pride that it brings to every serviceman,” Guden said.

At Amherst, two athletes signed their letters of intent. Ben Lee, a flamethrower on the Falcons baseball team, signed to play for UW-Milwaukee, the only Division 1 school for baseball in Wisconsin.

“I’ve been dreaming of it since I was ten. Feels great to put pen to paper and sign to commit to playing for the next four years,” Lee said.

Amherst’s Lauren Bird also signed a letter of intent to compete in Track and Field at Mankato State.

The thrower qualified for state in the shot put in 2019 and 2021 and is looking forward to competing at the Division 2 level.

“They also have a really great facility there. Their weight room is beautiful, Their throwing area is beautiful. I love their atmosphere there. And their coaching staff is a nice and supportive,” Bird said.

In Stratford, Gavin Drexler signed to the Big 12 school of North Dakota State to wrestle. The two-time individual state champion chose NDSU over schools like Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“It’s a feeling of relief and a feeling of excitement. There’s a lot of thought that went into this and I’m surrounded by all the right people that led me to North Dakota State.”

Newschannel 7 congratulates all local athletes who signed their letters of intent today.

