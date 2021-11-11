Advertisement

105-year-old woman dashes to world record

By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash.

Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday.

That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set this particular track and field world record.

Her win established an “age 105 and older” category.

Hawkins has won big before. At age 101, she won the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And in 2019, Hawkins won two gold medals for races at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hawkins said, “I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire, prompts hours-long road closure on Highway 10
Wausau Fire Department
Wausau Fire Chief seeks help from city due to critical staffing shortage
School lockers (FILE)
Greenwood School District employee on paid leave
Kasey Kenwood (L) and Kardell Days (R)
Second suspect arrested in Stevens Point armed robbery
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’

Latest News

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Police radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ as Houston concert continued
Phone scam
Fire departments says t-shirt selling texts are a scam
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
How the COVID-19 pandemic's end may look
Times of snow and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter is moving in, along with risks of snow